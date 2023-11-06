Create New Account
300) O mundo é controlado por Nefilim (2)
#ElectrosmogPortugal
43 Subscribers
86 views
Published Yesterday

Crédito ao canal Psinergy, Outubro 21, 2023.

Afternoon chattin : (vídeo removido, este é uma versão compacta dessa postagem)


Canal de Tecnologia Emergente | nonvaxer420 : https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420

IEEE SENSORS: Photonic Crystal Biosensors : https://rumble.com/v3tv0ca-ieee-sensors-photonic-crystal-biosensors.html

Algoritmo de Monte Carlo : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monte_Carlo_algorithm | https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monte_Carlo_method


Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/

Keywords
adnnephilimartificialinteligenciainternet das coisashibridowbanmonte carlocibersegurancatecnologia emergenteinternet do corpociborguealgoritmomedicina de precisaoaumentadointernet dos comportamentos

