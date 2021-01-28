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Ramtha - Kochaj Siebie w Życiu ( Część 2 ) Rozdział 8 - audiobook pl
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48 views • January 28, 2021
ROZDZIAŁ ÓSMY
STAŃ SIĘ NIEOGRANICZONY: ZACZNIJ BYĆ
Puść z wiatrem swe ograniczenia i po prostu bądź!
Stań się wszech-czującym świadectwem Boskiej Opatrzności
Kiedy odczuwasz radość jesteś odbiorcą cnoty Boga
Uczucia są Wrotami Niebios
Kochaj siebie na tyle mocno, aby żyć
STAŃ SIĘ ZNOWU DZIECKIEM
STAŃ SIĘ NIEOGRANICZONY: ZACZNIJ BYĆ
Puść z wiatrem swe ograniczenia i po prostu bądź!
Stań się wszech-czującym świadectwem Boskiej Opatrzności
Kiedy odczuwasz radość jesteś odbiorcą cnoty Boga
Uczucia są Wrotami Niebios
Kochaj siebie na tyle mocno, aby żyć
STAŃ SIĘ ZNOWU DZIECKIEM
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