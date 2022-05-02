© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXPOSED Biden's SHOCKING powers during an emergency
Follow
0
Share
Report
112 views • May 02, 2022
Glenn Beck.
As tension in Europe escalates, and as Putin seems determined to finish what he started in Ukraine, Biden’s foreign policy decisions have never been so important. But President Biden — like all Commander-In-Chiefs that came before him — actually has an EXTRAORDINARY level of power during emergencies. In this clip, Glenn breaks down P.E.A.D.S., the Presidential Emergency Action Documents. He explains how these powers could allow for whoever is leading the White House to circumvent our Constitution like never before…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0D4ahp-WPWU
As tension in Europe escalates, and as Putin seems determined to finish what he started in Ukraine, Biden’s foreign policy decisions have never been so important. But President Biden — like all Commander-In-Chiefs that came before him — actually has an EXTRAORDINARY level of power during emergencies. In this clip, Glenn breaks down P.E.A.D.S., the Presidential Emergency Action Documents. He explains how these powers could allow for whoever is leading the White House to circumvent our Constitution like never before…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0D4ahp-WPWU
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.