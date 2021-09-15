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Milley Is A Traitor That Told China He Would Warn Them Of Any Attack
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110 views • September 15, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Govt takes over quickly - https://twitter.com/ElijahSchaffer/status/1437426830596788230
What is really going on here, Milley tells china we won't attack - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/general-milley-is-a-traitor/
Here's how you do it, make your own schools - https://thefederalist.com/2021/09/13/how-rural-colorado-parents-created-a-no-politics-public-school-in-just-one-year/
Here's how you get rid of vaccine mandates - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/desantis-drops-the-hammer-5000-fine-per-infraction-for-any-state-agency-city-or-county-that-institutes-vaccine-mandate/
Yep, Potatohead is the great uniter - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/f-joe-biden-protest-on-brooklyn-bridge/
Yea, Potatohead totally got 80 million votes - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-american-people-hate-joe-biden/
Liberal cucks cancel red, white & blue 9/11 tribute - https://mynorthwest.com/3141211/rantz-high-school-cancels-9-11-tribute-says-it-could-offend-some-students/
That piece of shit Bush targets hard working Patriots - https://resistthemainstream.org/george-w-bush-hit-with-severe-backlash-after-9-11-speech-attacking-american-extremists/?utm_source=telegram
Mother of Ashli Babbett has message for Bush - https://amgreatness.com/2021/09/13/exclusive-ashli-babbitts-mom-responds-to-george-w-bush/
Stanford professors want to halt looking for chinese spies - https://thecollegepost.com/stanford-professors-chinese-spies/
Could this be why - https://www.paloaltoonline.com/news/2020/07/23/stanford-researcher-allegedly-concealed-chinese-military-ties
Now even more charges filed against spy - https://padailypost.com/2021/02/21/suspected-chinese-spy-at-stanford-hit-with-more-charges/
Complete BS false flag arrest - https://www.uscp.gov/media-center/press-releases/uscp-officers-arrest-california-man-bayonet-machete & https://www.rt.com/usa/534726-capitol-police-machete-truck-swastika/
Dems trying to slide illegal alien amnesty in with budget bill - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/nearly-8-million-illegal-immigrants-to-get-amnesty-under-bidens-budget-resolution-says-house-gop_3995340.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=badblue
Potatohead cut off so he won't go off script - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-white-house-abruptly-cuts-feed-when-biden-appears-to-go-off-script/?utm_source=telegram
This chart for kids getting vaxxed should be enough to shut it down, but it won't - https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/human-rights/cdc-teens-injected-with-covid-shots-have-7-5-times-more-deaths-15-times-more-disabilities-44-times-more-hospitalizations-than-all-fda-approved-vaccines-in-2021
This won't end well, nurses quitting or being fired - https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/crisis-in-america-millions-of-nurses-are-resigning-or-being-fired-over-covid-vaccine-mandates/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1436855872949403653
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Govt takes over quickly - https://twitter.com/ElijahSchaffer/status/1437426830596788230
What is really going on here, Milley tells china we won't attack - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/general-milley-is-a-traitor/
Here's how you do it, make your own schools - https://thefederalist.com/2021/09/13/how-rural-colorado-parents-created-a-no-politics-public-school-in-just-one-year/
Here's how you get rid of vaccine mandates - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/desantis-drops-the-hammer-5000-fine-per-infraction-for-any-state-agency-city-or-county-that-institutes-vaccine-mandate/
Yep, Potatohead is the great uniter - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/f-joe-biden-protest-on-brooklyn-bridge/
Yea, Potatohead totally got 80 million votes - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-american-people-hate-joe-biden/
Liberal cucks cancel red, white & blue 9/11 tribute - https://mynorthwest.com/3141211/rantz-high-school-cancels-9-11-tribute-says-it-could-offend-some-students/
That piece of shit Bush targets hard working Patriots - https://resistthemainstream.org/george-w-bush-hit-with-severe-backlash-after-9-11-speech-attacking-american-extremists/?utm_source=telegram
Mother of Ashli Babbett has message for Bush - https://amgreatness.com/2021/09/13/exclusive-ashli-babbitts-mom-responds-to-george-w-bush/
Stanford professors want to halt looking for chinese spies - https://thecollegepost.com/stanford-professors-chinese-spies/
Could this be why - https://www.paloaltoonline.com/news/2020/07/23/stanford-researcher-allegedly-concealed-chinese-military-ties
Now even more charges filed against spy - https://padailypost.com/2021/02/21/suspected-chinese-spy-at-stanford-hit-with-more-charges/
Complete BS false flag arrest - https://www.uscp.gov/media-center/press-releases/uscp-officers-arrest-california-man-bayonet-machete & https://www.rt.com/usa/534726-capitol-police-machete-truck-swastika/
Dems trying to slide illegal alien amnesty in with budget bill - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/nearly-8-million-illegal-immigrants-to-get-amnesty-under-bidens-budget-resolution-says-house-gop_3995340.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=badblue
Potatohead cut off so he won't go off script - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-white-house-abruptly-cuts-feed-when-biden-appears-to-go-off-script/?utm_source=telegram
This chart for kids getting vaxxed should be enough to shut it down, but it won't - https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/human-rights/cdc-teens-injected-with-covid-shots-have-7-5-times-more-deaths-15-times-more-disabilities-44-times-more-hospitalizations-than-all-fda-approved-vaccines-in-2021
This won't end well, nurses quitting or being fired - https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/crisis-in-america-millions-of-nurses-are-resigning-or-being-fired-over-covid-vaccine-mandates/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1436855872949403653
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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