Covid-19 Vaccine Adverse Reactions (MIRRORED)Mirrored from Odysee channel @CyberNews at:-It is your right to know the first-hand testimonies from those who have experienced adverse reactions due to the Covid-19 vaccine without censorship.COVID 19 Vaccine Side Effects:We’ve never seen this level of side effects for any vaccine without the FDA taking action. The Rotavirus vaccine was canceled for 15 cases of non-lethal side effects and the Swine Flu vaccine was canceled for 25 deaths. But now, by the CDC’s own data, we are seeing a 12,000 percent increase in deaths with these vaccines and they’re still promoting this to our children.Support The Science:Under the age of 20, the survivability rate for COVID-19 is 99.997 percent. More than 4,000 deaths have been tied to the administering of COVID-19 vaccines between February and June as opposed to 1,500 total in the previous ten years for all vaccines.Children Are Not Guinea Pigs:There is a statistically zero percent chance of young people dying of COVID-19. To promote an investigational product that has no long-term studies and no animal studies, to pressure parents and teens to use an experimental product that has not been fully approved by the FDA breaks all of the rules of medicine and the U.S. Secretary of the U.S. Department ofHHS own goal to protect Americans.