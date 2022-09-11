Biohacking for a quarter century with the Brofessor 🎙️ Professor David Williams Interview

I interviewed Professor David Williams - a Biohacker, chemist, writer, gulf war veteran, and director of a research chemical company. In this wide-ranging and illuminating conversation, we discuss...





2:53 How we met in Medellin, Colombia

4:50 David's corporate experience

6:05 Biohacker origin story

8:00 PTSD

11:20 Meditation

14:19 PTSD vs Nootropics

16:30 Racetams

18:20 Hacking bioavailability

25:50 Psychedelics

33:17 Morning routines

36:30 Sleep hacking

53:08 Microdosing

1:01:02 Research chemicals

1:06:00 Q&A

1:12:30 Beating brain fog

1:18:08 Biohacking Neurogenesis (Dihexa, 9-Me-Bc, Vitamin B-12)

1:27:30 Body Building and SARMS

1:35:15 David's review of Caballo - A Racetam-rich stack

1:41:20 Books





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/biohacking-brofessor

Connect 🔗 with the Brofessor

https://www.instagram.com/brofessor_mex/





Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]





Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858





Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership





Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency





Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.