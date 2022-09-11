Biohacking for a quarter century with the Brofessor 🎙️ Professor David Williams Interview

I interviewed Professor David Williams Biohacker, chemist, writer, and CEO of BChems a research chemical company. In this wide-ranging and illuminating conversation, we discuss...His Biohacker origin story
Racetams
PTSD vs Nootropics
Hacking bioavailability
Psychedelics
Research chemicals like Dihexa and 9-Me-Bc
Morning routines
How we met in Medellin, Colombia
And much more
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1406-biohacking-brofessor
