Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biohacking for a quarter century with the Brofessor 🎙️ Professor David Williams Interview
53 views
channel image
jroseland
Published 2 months ago |

I interviewed Professor David Williams Biohacker, chemist, writer, and CEO of BChems a research chemical company. In this wide-ranging and illuminating conversation, we discuss...His Biohacker origin story

Racetams

PTSD vs Nootropics

Hacking bioavailability

Psychedelics

Research chemicals like Dihexa and 9-Me-Bc

Morning routines

How we met in Medellin, Colombia

And much more


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1406-biohacking-brofessor

Connect 🔗 With the Brofessor

https://www.instagram.com/lancethrower_podcast/

Keywords
meditationnicotinebodybuildingpsychedelicsbrain fogracetamsneurogenesismicrodosingmethylene bluesleep hackingphenylpiracetamsarmsalpha gpclimitless mindset podcastthe brofessorprofessor david williamsptsd and nootropicsbiohacker origin storyhacking bioavailabilitymorning routinesresearch chemicalsdihexa9-me-bccaballo stackvitamin b-12

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket