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The MOON LANDING Hoax - 656565
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480 views • January 12, 2022
Basically, there's no way to avoid the fact that it was all a hoax at this point.
Watch the whole thing to appreciate the brilliant ending.
I found this in the WakeMyHeart Channel which has a lot of good content:
https://odysee.com/@WakeMyHeart:5
656565
Watch the whole thing to appreciate the brilliant ending.
I found this in the WakeMyHeart Channel which has a lot of good content:
https://odysee.com/@WakeMyHeart:5
656565
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