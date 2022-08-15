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Yogurt vs. Kefir: An Interesting Difference. GI Tract Healing. Dr. Berg, www.DrBerg.com
EnergyMe333
EnergyMe333
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426 views • August 15, 2022

www.EnergyMe333.com

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How yogurt and kefir heal your GI tract.

Both yogurt and kefir are important. Yogurt is mainly a cleaner. Kefir grows new healthy gut bacteria and yeast.  Find your own perfect mix.

Create your own Roadmap to Healing from Colitis, IBS, Crohns, SIBO at:

https://energyme333.com/articles/healthColitisIBSdiet.html

"Colitis, Crohn's and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) are symptoms of a much bigger problem; weak gut tissue. Weak Gut Tissue = Inflammation. So exhausted/weak gut tissue = inflammation in the small intestine and colon. The overall natural health strategy? 1.) reduce inflammation 2.) rebuild healthy gut tissue and 3.) clear toxins. You need healthy body tissue to be able to clear toxins." ~ EnergyMe333.com

More health research at  www.EnergyMe333.com

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

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Keywords
healinggut healthnatural medicineibsmicrobiomesibokefircrohnsyogurtcolitishealthy bacteriagi tract
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