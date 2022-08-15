Yogurt vs. Kefir: An Interesting Difference. GI Tract Healing. Dr. Berg, www.DrBerg.com

www.EnergyMe333.com

Support BRIGHTEON. Buy your supplements at www.BrighteonStore.com

How yogurt and kefir heal your GI tract.



Both yogurt and kefir are important. Yogurt is mainly a cleaner. Kefir grows new healthy gut bacteria and yeast. Find your own perfect mix.

Create your own Roadmap to Healing from Colitis, IBS, Crohns, SIBO at:

https://energyme333.com/articles/healthColitisIBSdiet.html

"Colitis, Crohn's and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) are symptoms of a much bigger problem; weak gut tissue. Weak Gut Tissue = Inflammation. So exhausted/weak gut tissue = inflammation in the small intestine and colon. The overall natural health strategy? 1.) reduce inflammation 2.) rebuild healthy gut tissue and 3.) clear toxins. You need healthy body tissue to be able to clear toxins." ~ EnergyMe333.com

More health research at www.EnergyMe333.com

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WHY Detox with MSM?

Why is Methyl-Sulfonyl-Methane (MSM) a foundational supplement? Sulfur is essential for helping the liver detox the whole body.

It's all about giving your body the energy to heal and maintain itself. MSM is an incredibly effective and safe supplement.

Buy this QUALITY* MSM at the BRIGHTEON Store. 99.9% MSM Glyphosate and GMO Tested https://bit.ly/3AqRZNa

Why do we need MSM? "Sulfur (MSM) is stored in every cell of the body...Sulfur is responsible for the ionic exchange within the sodium-potassium pump in the cell...sulfur is a component of insulin...sulfur is a required element found in the proteins of most body tissues." ~ Beth M Ley, Ph.D.

Our sulfur levels go down as we age. Supplementing MSM helps us maintain normal function.

"....is a non-metallic sulfur compound which occurs widely in nature. It is one of the most common substances found in the body. Sulfur plays an essential role in human nutrition, a fact commonly overlooked....MSM is as basic to life as water and salt. It is completely non-toxic - as safe as water! " ~ Beth M Ley, Ph.D.

* BRIGHTEON store sources its supplements through ChiefOrganics.com - dedicated to clean, organic products (lab verified) with 1% percent of profits given to Native American causes.



