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5) 5G - A Guerra sobre a humanidade | War on Humanity
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37 views • November 24, 2020
Gravado em Maio 2018, no Centro Internacional de Viena da ONU, reunião de funcionários.
Published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at Jan 29, 2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTRw3lm04IM
| https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ni2NS3iCbWA
Artigo:
UN Staff Member: 5G Is War on Humanity | January 4, 2019 | Claire Edwards: https://takebackyourpower.net/un-staff-member-5g-is-war-on-humanity/
PT: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/claire-edwards_5g-pseudo-guerra-sobre-humanidade.pdf
IMPORTANTE ACTUALIZAÇÃO:
Claire Edwards, Co-fundadora do Apelo Stop 5G na Terra e no Espaço retira o seu nome como signatária e encerra associação com Arthur Firstenberg. Na origem, falhas de conduta éticas e de falta de neutralidade:
(8 Jan.): https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/mensagem-claire_edwards-jan8-2020.pdf
por (1 Jan.): https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/comunicado-5g-appeal.pdf
e (19Jan.): https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/mensagem-19jan2020_claire_edwards_cooptacao_do_apelo_international_stop_5g.pdf
Vídeo sobre o evento por '5g awareness' canal em Jan 19, 2020: Is the Stop5G Movement Being Hijacked? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JuiJtwH_uo | (mirrors) https://www.bitchute.com/video/XWCJ1QCIm9NR/ | https://www.bitchute.com/video/liOt3EHMMVrN/
Published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at Jan 29, 2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTRw3lm04IM
| https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ni2NS3iCbWA
Artigo:
UN Staff Member: 5G Is War on Humanity | January 4, 2019 | Claire Edwards: https://takebackyourpower.net/un-staff-member-5g-is-war-on-humanity/
PT: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/claire-edwards_5g-pseudo-guerra-sobre-humanidade.pdf
IMPORTANTE ACTUALIZAÇÃO:
Claire Edwards, Co-fundadora do Apelo Stop 5G na Terra e no Espaço retira o seu nome como signatária e encerra associação com Arthur Firstenberg. Na origem, falhas de conduta éticas e de falta de neutralidade:
(8 Jan.): https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/mensagem-claire_edwards-jan8-2020.pdf
por (1 Jan.): https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/comunicado-5g-appeal.pdf
e (19Jan.): https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/mensagem-19jan2020_claire_edwards_cooptacao_do_apelo_international_stop_5g.pdf
Vídeo sobre o evento por '5g awareness' canal em Jan 19, 2020: Is the Stop5G Movement Being Hijacked? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JuiJtwH_uo | (mirrors) https://www.bitchute.com/video/XWCJ1QCIm9NR/ | https://www.bitchute.com/video/liOt3EHMMVrN/
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