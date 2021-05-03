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DOCTORS IN AUSTRALIA WORRIED ABOUT BEING SUED OVER ADVERSE REACTIONS TO THE JAB?
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30 views • May 03, 2021
Some are refusing to offer AstraZeneca vaccines over legal concerns? They should be. They got left out of the fake "immunity". They can be sued and should be sued for malpractice. Start suing the jabbers for what they are pushing and doing and watch this BS grind to a halt.
VIA JIM CRENSHAW
VIA JIM CRENSHAW
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