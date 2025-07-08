From 1965 to Now: South Asian and Middle Eastern Migration to Nebraska (Part 1)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Since 1965, South Asians and Middle Easterners have surged into Nebraska, driven by legal immigration and porous borders. Their growing presence in Omaha, marked by distinct cultural practices, reshapes the state’s identity, stirring local tensions. This demographic shift, rooted in policy changes, redefines Nebraska’s social fabric.
Watch the full Feature: The Changing Face of the Heartland: South Asian and Middle Eastern Migration to Nebraska
Read the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald
#NebraskaMigration #SouthAsianGrowth #MiddleEasternDiaspora #1965ImmigrationAct #CulturalShift