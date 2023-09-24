Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Steve Bannon: The DC Cartel Does Not Understand What Rep. Matt Gaetz Is Doing
channel image
GalacticStorm
2132 Subscribers
Shop now
367 views
Published Yesterday

Steve Bannon has a great analysis on the CR maneuvering, looming shut down and inner workings behind the scenes:

The DC Cartel Does Not Understand What Rep. Matt Gaetz Is Doing

source:

https://rumble.com/v3k4mo0-bannon-the-dc-cartel-does-not-understand-what-rep.-matt-gaetz-is-doing.html

Keywords
matt gaetzwar roomsteve bannonmccarthydebt limit dealdebt ceiling limit

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket