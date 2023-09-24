Steve Bannon: The DC Cartel Does Not Understand What Rep. Matt Gaetz Is Doing

Steve Bannon has a great analysis on the CR maneuvering, looming shut down and inner workings behind the scenes:
The DC Cartel Does Not Understand What Rep. Matt Gaetz Is Doing
source:
https://rumble.com/v3k4mo0-bannon-the-dc-cartel-does-not-understand-what-rep.-matt-gaetz-is-doing.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.