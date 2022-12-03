Actor and former NFL player Brad William Henke has Died in his Sleep

‘Orange is the New Black’ star, ex-NFL player Brad William Henke dead at 56.
Actor and former NFL player Brad William Henke, known for roles in “Orange Is the New Black” and “Justified,” has died. He was 56.
The actor, who also appeared in Super Bowl XXIV during his days with the Denver Broncos, died in his sleep Tuesday.
I don't know if he was injected.
Source:
https://www.eastbaytimes.com/2022/12/02/orange-is-the-new-black-star-ex-nfl-player-brad-william-henke-dead-at-56-so-young-so-talented/amp/
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1
