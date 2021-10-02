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La Palma Gravity Waves
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815 views • October 02, 2021
#Gravitywave generated in the ash cloud of the La Palma volcano. (October 1, 2021) Timelapse video made on October 1 from the top of the island of #LaPalma, where the phenomenon can be seen in these La Palma Gravity Waves at #CumbreViejaVolcano
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