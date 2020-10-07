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INTERVIEW: Thrive On with Foster Gamble and Kimberly Carter Gamble
Derrick Broze interviews the creators of the Thrive documentary series, Foster Gamble and Kimberly Carter Gamble. The Gamble's recently released Thrive 2: This is What It Takes covering the reality of free energy devices, the agenda to suppress them, and the solutions to this predicament, including the philosophy of voluntaryism.
Find out more about Thrive 2: https://www.thriveon.com/
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The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.