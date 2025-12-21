💥 OPEN REBUKE OF ABRAHAM OVERCOME BABYLON AND THE TRIBULATION INSTITUTE

I have tried to get through to both of these on the issues I bring out on this video. now it is time for open rebuke because neither of these teachers are listening or believing the truth. and the tribulation institute is fighting every bit against the kingdom. and when that happens it causes a war. I will not believe the false report of the 10 spies that says they couldn't take the kingdom or to listen to anyone that says the kingdom comes after the king's return. this is an open lie. as well as lies that declare the mark of the beast has not happened in that prophecy is still yet to get started. this isn't really again against any of you. this is against the false teachers. I have to speak or I will be held in complicity for letting it continue on without at least speaking on it. enough is enough of the unbelief. remember in the New testament he says those who wouldn't believe will not enter into his rest. so this is not against the viewers but against the teachers and a warning to not listen to them and their lives. if they speak truth fine. but glean through it all to find out the errors.





to find out the real truth of the kingdom here is the website you go to and read the short article called The restored Kingdom mandate and you will find out what tribulation institute is hiding from you





www.larrymeguiar2.com





You can email me for questions or comments app [email protected]





IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL









VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12









OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS









[email protected]