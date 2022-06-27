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HORRORS: Obama's FDA Purchased 'Fresh And Never Frozen' Aborted Baby Heads And Other Body Parts
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HORRORS: Obama's FDA Purchased 'Fresh And Never Frozen' Aborted Baby Heads And Other Body Parts

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton speaks out on new damning documents showing the Obama-era FDA purchased aborted babies’ heads for $515 each

Judicial Watch announced today that it received 198 pages of records and communications from the U.S. Food and drug administration (FDA) involving “humanized mice” research with human fetal heads, organs, and tissue, including communications and contracts with human fetal tissue provider advanced bioscience resources (ABR). Most of the records are communications and related attachments between Perrin Larton, a procurement manager for ABR, and research veterinary medical officer Dr. Kristina Howard of the FDA.

Fetal Experimentation - Frankenstein

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partsobamasfda purchasedfresh and never frozenaborted baby heads andother body
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