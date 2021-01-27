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Exx-002 Plasma Sparks - The Interest of Nikola Tesla - Disruptive Discharges
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97 views • January 27, 2021
Today we replicate in an easy way the plasma sparks that Nikola Tesla was so interested in. The corresponding Voltage spikes (some are back-EMF) can be seen on the OWON oscilloscope.
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