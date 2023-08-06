TENSE EXCHANGE: Why is the Air Force Teaching CRT to Cadets?
Watch more BlazeTV here: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP
► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu
► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/
► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://www.theblaze.com/newsletters/theblaze
Connect with us on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/BlazeTV
http://instagram.com/TheBlazeTV
http://facebook.com/BlazeMedia
#BlazeTV #CriticalRaceTheory #CRT #repwaltz #mikewaltz #AirForce #AirForceAcademy #RichardClark #Cadets #collegeeducation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.