After several weeks of heavy shelling of peaceful villages on the Russian border, Kiev held a large-scale media campaign inviting the governor of the Belgorod region to negotiate with pro-Kiev militants. At the same time, Ukrainian saboteurs attempted to cross the border and incite a fight on the Russian territory. The media campaign was accompanied by fake videos and was aimed at distracting the MSM from the Ukrainian front lines.

For the same purpose, the Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine lied that Kiev does not conduct any offensive operations and that Russians are allegedly spreading false information about the losses of the Ukrainian army.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army launched a large-scale offensive on the fronts but the first offensive attempt failed. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian forces suffered heavy losses in manpower and equipment, including up to 300 Ukrainian servicemen, 16 tanks, 26 armored combat vehicles, as well as 14 cars.

The offensive began on June 4 in the Southern Donetsk direction.

The main fighting unfolded in the areas of the settlements of Novodarovka, Rovnopol, Neskuchnoe-Makarovka and Levadnoe-Priyutnoe. About two motorized infantry companies and over 15 armored vehicles were launched in the assault, armed with T-72 tanks, US armored personnel carriers, MaxxPro and HMMWV armored vehicles.

Ukrainian forces managed to advance up to 400 m, but were later repulsed back to their starting positions.

In the Zaporozhye region, Ukrainian forces also went on the offensive to the southeast of Malaya Tokmachka but failed to achieve any success.

Near Ugledar, Ukrainian forces attempted an offensive on Nikolsky and Pavlovka but retreated under Russian fire.

South of Avdiivka, Ukrainian groups of up to a company, reinforced with tanks attacked Russian positions near Vodiane and Opytne. Having suffered losses, they also retreated.

Since the early morning of June 5, heavy fighting has resumed in the Zaporozhye region. The Ukrainian military threw greater forces into the attack.

The main direction of the strike is the village of Novodonetskoe attacked by about 30 units of Ukrainian equipment, almost all of which were supplied by NATO.

Ukrainian soldiers must bring Zelensky the necessary victories on the battlefield in order to justify the massive investments of NATO in the Ukrainian Army. The first attempts to break through the Russian defense did not bring any success. Despite the heavy losses, the strength of the Ukrainian strikes will grow.

Support SouthFront:

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qctv99yh0ewg6x5r9fy5e7lqm28t9rza4h4cy4k

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qpayzr89x3yul8924uqf6fjx6jcjklfcw5vm2dxp7r

MONERO (XMR): 84eCJf22Yz39rHwoz6vf3hdcWmbCY336eAUoLXpSj1Q3boP8crzKdDq3R5f72RjFmTJBctSH6DFRuPmEaWiQP59mBzoG2sN

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]



Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT