Dr.Parks explain about the practical things that people can do at home.
Love yourself, love your family and have your diet of thoughts to be positive. That's the place to start, but beyond that how how do we move forward with our bodies? with positive mindset the cells of your body will signal each other to produce more hormones of positive and healty cells. So fill your life with positive things that can uplift your hormones.

