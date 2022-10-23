Dr.Parks explain about the practical things that people can do at home.

Love yourself, love your family and have your diet of thoughts to be positive. That's the place to start, but beyond that how how do we move forward with our bodies? with positive mindset the cells of your body will signal each other to produce more hormones of positive and healty cells. So fill your life with positive things that can uplift your hormones.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.