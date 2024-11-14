EXCUSE ME ⚤ ARE YOU IN THE RIGHT BATHROOM❓

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amazingly, VfB found the perfect meme to go with the title!
Liberacrat™️ - This woman, who cut her breasts off and took cross-sex hormones because she thinks she’s a man, is now advocating for ‘women’s rights.’ When asked what “rights” she is losing, she gave us the finger, stopped singing and walked off camera mean muggin’.
Source: https://x.com/Liberacrat/status/1856466161246056893
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/4emmik