Why the King James Bible is the Word of God, Explained

Over the years, there has been questions about which Bible to use or why we use the King James Bible. Many object to the King James version, citing antiquated language, difficulty understanding, and other objections. While the subject of manuscript evidence and textual criticism is vast and complicated, today, here is a brief summary of why I believe the 1611 King James Bible is the Word of God for us in English.

Notes:

1. The King James uses antiquated language; nobody talks like this.

2. I don’t understand the thees and the thous and the word endings like runneth.

3. The King James uses majestic language; God’s voice is majesty.

4. There are many omitted verses in modern versions; Textus Receipts vs “the best manuscripts”.

5. Modern versions confuse Lucifer with Christ.

6. LORD and Lord are used to bring clarity between the Father and Son.

7. English is declining, and God knew it would. He will ultimately restore a pure language to the earth.

Scriptures:

All Scripture references are from the King James Version of the Bible.





Psalm 12:1-8, Psalm 29:4, Acts 8:36-38, John 3:16, Isaiah 14:12, Revelation 22:16, Psalm 2:1-12, Zephaniah 3:8-9

Words like begotten, remission, and propitiation are vital to understanding God’s truth. When these are removed or altered, we lose the intent of God’s point. Take the time to learn and understand the KJV. It has a meter and cadence that was intentionally designed by the Holy Spirit to teach us and help us memorize. Let us not be lazy; learn from the majestic Word of

God!

