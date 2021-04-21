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A SILENT OVERTHROW... ( THE END OF THE WORLD WE KNOW , THE GREÄT RESET )
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60 views • April 21, 2021
A SILENT OVERTHROW...
An excerpt from a book, I am writing, entitled "Rise and Fall: A Discourse Upon the Phenomena of Civilisation and of Decline", by Silas. This is a small excerpt from the conlcusionary section; this specific section details the covert coup-d'etat that has been waged against our various nation-states, by the coming Technocracy, through their corporate front-organisations and the false virus. This is in an attempt to bring about a total reformation of the society and system into a planned, dystopian nightmare; based on pure, clinical efficiency.
I will be doing more videos similar in vein to this one, so please do keep tuned and share this, or mirror it on your own channel (just ensure you credit me and link people to my channel and please put, if you could, the title of my book in the description which will be coming out this year, TBA). Spread the word and share this video! Take these lessons to heart and prepare accordingly, as you will it.
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/profile/GjeKDNEn0HXB/
An excerpt from a book, I am writing, entitled "Rise and Fall: A Discourse Upon the Phenomena of Civilisation and of Decline", by Silas. This is a small excerpt from the conlcusionary section; this specific section details the covert coup-d'etat that has been waged against our various nation-states, by the coming Technocracy, through their corporate front-organisations and the false virus. This is in an attempt to bring about a total reformation of the society and system into a planned, dystopian nightmare; based on pure, clinical efficiency.
I will be doing more videos similar in vein to this one, so please do keep tuned and share this, or mirror it on your own channel (just ensure you credit me and link people to my channel and please put, if you could, the title of my book in the description which will be coming out this year, TBA). Spread the word and share this video! Take these lessons to heart and prepare accordingly, as you will it.
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/profile/GjeKDNEn0HXB/
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