BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

24 - The Trilateral Commission
unionoftheunknowns
unionoftheunknowns
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 1 day ago

This week the Unknowns start on the quest to get to the bottom of the secret, and not so secret (though possibly camouflaged), societies that may run the world.

We begin with the Trilateral Commission, the early 70s outgrowth of the perhaps better-known Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), and the brainchild of arch globalist and then CFR chairman David Rockefeller. It seems likely that this tri-continental organisation was formed to continue the work of the CFR under a different guise, and maybe take some heat from the parent organisation, which was starting to garner some adverse publicity.

Arguably, this plan had only limited success as, just eight years after its foundation, rumours of the Trilateral Commission’s secret plans for world domination even made their way into an episode of the US sitcom Barney Miller in 1981. Though in such a way as to make it all sound like a crazy conspiracy theory of course. Ten years later writer and researcher William “Bill” Cooper would also cover the Trilateral Commission extensively within his trailblazing book Behold a Pale Horse, which included detailed analysis of many globalist groups and their plans.

At the end of day “think tanks” such as The Trilateral Commission, The CFR, The Bilderberg Group, etc. are all tentacles of the same octopus. The globalists wear many masks but they are all attempts to disguise the underlying plan of total global control.

Fortunately, we have our own “thirteen families” insider, Big Perm, who, when the chips go down, just has to trace a great aunt or two from the Asters or the Twains to ensure our place in the elite underground bunker. See you there!



Unknowns featured this week: Jackye, Keel, Terry, Stella and Big Perm.


Listen on SPOTIFY:

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/episodes/24---The-Trilateral-Commission-e1u5g2n



Useful links:

You Are Loved Store- Jackye’s online shop: "Their goal is to spread love and kindness throughout the world through every day and specialty items".

The Trilateral Commission´s ⁠website⁠.

The Ministry of Truth´s page on ⁠The Trilateral Commission⁠, and also, for comparison, those for ⁠The Council on Foreign Relations⁠, ⁠The Bilderberg Group⁠, ⁠Chatham House⁠ (The Royal Institute of International Affairs), ⁠The World Economic Forum⁠, the ⁠JASON advisory group⁠, and ⁠The Mitre Corporation⁠.

The ground-breaking book ⁠Behold a Pale Horse⁠, in audio format, read by the author William Cooper.

The ⁠predictive programming clip⁠ from 80s TV series Barney Miller, used as the show´s opening.

The Washington Post’s ⁠article⁠ warning about the Trilateral Commission.



We don’t really do social media as individuals: we are Unknowns after all. But you can contact our group via:

Twitter - @UnionUnknowns;

Email — [email protected];

Phone - 404-482-3130



And if you would like to support us, please subscribe on your favourite podcasting platform, leave a great review, and don’t forget to tune in next time for more unscripted, uncensored and un-PC conversations from Union of the Unknowns.


Keywords
newslibertypoliticspodcastlifeconspiracy theorycapitalismculturetrilateral commissionagorismanarcho
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy