24 - The Trilateral Commission

This week the Unknowns start on the quest to get to the bottom of the secret, and not so secret (though possibly camouflaged), societies that may run the world.

We begin with the Trilateral Commission, the early 70s outgrowth of the perhaps better-known Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), and the brainchild of arch globalist and then CFR chairman David Rockefeller. It seems likely that this tri-continental organisation was formed to continue the work of the CFR under a different guise, and maybe take some heat from the parent organisation, which was starting to garner some adverse publicity.

Arguably, this plan had only limited success as, just eight years after its foundation, rumours of the Trilateral Commission’s secret plans for world domination even made their way into an episode of the US sitcom Barney Miller in 1981. Though in such a way as to make it all sound like a crazy conspiracy theory of course. Ten years later writer and researcher William “Bill” Cooper would also cover the Trilateral Commission extensively within his trailblazing book Behold a Pale Horse, which included detailed analysis of many globalist groups and their plans.

At the end of day “think tanks” such as The Trilateral Commission, The CFR, The Bilderberg Group, etc. are all tentacles of the same octopus. The globalists wear many masks but they are all attempts to disguise the underlying plan of total global control.

Fortunately, we have our own "thirteen families" insider, Big Perm, who, when the chips go down, just has to trace a great aunt or two from the Asters or the Twains to ensure our place in the elite underground bunker. See you there!









Unknowns featured this week: Jackye, Keel, Terry, Stella and Big Perm.





Useful links:

You Are Loved Store- Jackye’s online shop: "Their goal is to spread love and kindness throughout the world through every day and specialty items".

The Trilateral Commission´s ⁠website⁠.

The Ministry of Truth´s page on ⁠The Trilateral Commission⁠, and also, for comparison, those for ⁠The Council on Foreign Relations⁠, ⁠The Bilderberg Group⁠, ⁠Chatham House⁠ (The Royal Institute of International Affairs), ⁠The World Economic Forum⁠, the ⁠JASON advisory group⁠, and ⁠The Mitre Corporation⁠.

The ground-breaking book ⁠Behold a Pale Horse⁠, in audio format, read by the author William Cooper.

The ⁠predictive programming clip⁠ from 80s TV series Barney Miller, used as the show´s opening.

The Washington Post’s ⁠article⁠ warning about the Trilateral Commission.









