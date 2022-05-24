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"We Don't Want to Go to The Meat Grinder for Minced Meat" - another Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Refuses to Go into Battle. 052422
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172 views • May 24, 2022
We don't want to go to the meat grinder for minced meat" - another brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuses to go into battle
The servicemen of the 71st Jaeger brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were sent to the front line without fire cover — the soldiers considered the order "criminal" and left the positions.
"With machine guns we stand against cannons, Grads, mortars. No one helps us, we don't have any sensible weapons, there is nothing. How can we fight for a country that doesn't care about us?", - complains one of the fighters.
Earlier, the military from the 101st and 115th Theroborona brigades complained about all the above.
If we combine these data with the new draft law on deserters, it becomes obvious that there are much more formations refusing to fight.
The servicemen of the 71st Jaeger brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were sent to the front line without fire cover — the soldiers considered the order "criminal" and left the positions.
"With machine guns we stand against cannons, Grads, mortars. No one helps us, we don't have any sensible weapons, there is nothing. How can we fight for a country that doesn't care about us?", - complains one of the fighters.
Earlier, the military from the 101st and 115th Theroborona brigades complained about all the above.
If we combine these data with the new draft law on deserters, it becomes obvious that there are much more formations refusing to fight.
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