Dr. Joel Wallach on Lyme Disease: Eliminate Brain Fog and Fatigue Forever
InfoHealth News
InfoHealth News
86 views • 1 day ago

Dr. Joel Wallach on Lyme Disease: Eliminate Brain Fog and Fatigue Forever

https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

(800) 212-2613

CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE

Radio Show: https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563

#lymedisease #brainfog #fatigue


In this radio-style health discussion video, Dr. Joel Wallach addresses a caller's concerns about persistent symptoms following a suspected Lyme disease infection from a 2012 bug bite.The 33-year-old caller describes ongoing issues including:tingling sensations

brain fog

tinnitus

memory loss

malaise

chronic allergies

sinusitis

intermittent wheezing (possibly misdiagnosed as asthma)


Dr. Wallach and co-host Char probe the caller's family history and symptoms, ultimately concluding that gluten intolerance is likely the root cause rather than chronic Lyme disease. They explain that gluten damages the intestines, impairing nutrient absorption while allowing sugar uptake, leading to weight gain, reactive hypoglycemia, exhaustion, and many neurological symptoms that mimic Lyme.True Lyme disease, they note, is typically curable with antibiotics in about two weeks (comparing it to syphilis).Recommended solutions focus on a gluten-free diet and targeted Youngevity supplementation:Avoid gluten (wheat, barley, rye, oats), fried foods, processed meats, oils, sugar, and fruit to heal the gut.

Take two Healthy Brain and Heart Packs.

https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/healthy-body-brain-and-heart-pak-2-0.html

Use Osteo FX for skull health.

Consume high doses of Gluco-Gel (15 servings daily with meals).

https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/beyond-osteo-fx-trade-powder-357-g-canister-1.html?sku=USYG103211

Add Rebound FX for energy (a mineral-rich alternative to sports drinks).

https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/rebound-fx-citrus-fusion-sports-energy-drink.html?sku=13223


The advice extends to the caller's family, suggesting a gluten-free lifestyle could add decades of healthy life. The video also promotes Youngevity's low-carb Keto FX bars and shakes as additional nutritional support.Overall, the episode emphasizes nutrient deficiencies and gluten as hidden drivers of chronic fatigue and brain fog, with natural supplementation as the path to recovery. Viewers are encouraged to order products via provided links and contact info.



Order Ultimate Selenium

https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-selenium-90-capsules.html?sku=20971


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE


https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0


BUY THE YOUNGEVITY PRODUCTS

https://90minerals.com/

https://youngevity.me/

https://vitaminsuk.co.uk/ United Kingdom

https://youngevityaustralia.com/ Australia

https://youngevityeurope.com/ EUROPE

https://drwallachyoungevity.com/

https://youngevityvitamins.com/

https://youngofficiall.com/


Collagen Products https://collagenpowder.net/

Pro Cardio FX https://procardiofx.com/

Pro Joint FX https://projointfx.com/


Youngevity Hemp Products https://hempfx.net/


Dr Wallach’s Radio Show https://drwallachradio.com/

Dr Wallach’s Books http://drwallachsbooks.com/

Dr Wallach’s Supplements https://drwallachyoungevity.com/


FIND OUT WHAT YOU NEED TAKE THE QUIZ

https://ygyhealthquiz.com/


YOUNGEVITY SPANISH

https://ygyespanol.com/

natural remedieslyme diseasenutrient deficiencytinnituschronic fatiguememory lossbrain foggluten intoleranceyoungevity supplements
