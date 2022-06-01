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The New Jersey cannabis market: The first month of sales
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41 views • June 01, 2022
As the most densely populated state, New Jersey is positioned to become one of the highest revenue cannabis markets in the US.
Based on the per capita spends of other cannabis markets, New Jersey’s total annual market range is expected to be between $1.3B and $2.9B.
In this report, we take a look at the first month of adult-use cannabis sales and compare changes in #MMJ sales trends.
Episode 963 The #TalkingHedge dives into Headset’s report on NJ…
https://youtu.be/qIrXIoWmoYM
Based on the per capita spends of other cannabis markets, New Jersey’s total annual market range is expected to be between $1.3B and $2.9B.
In this report, we take a look at the first month of adult-use cannabis sales and compare changes in #MMJ sales trends.
Episode 963 The #TalkingHedge dives into Headset’s report on NJ…
https://youtu.be/qIrXIoWmoYM
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