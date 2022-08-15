Faith & Liberty #46 - Sticks And Stones

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Faith & Liberty #46 - Streamed live on July 21st, 2022.
We learned most everything we need to know during childhood; don't hurt people, don't take their stuff, and sticks and stones may break our bones but names won't hurt us.
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