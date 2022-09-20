September 18, 2022 Miles Guo’s Exclusive Exposé: No. 2 What Will Happen to US-Russian Relations After Putin’s Death?

https://gnews.org/post/p1mvg3fd8
【Exclusive】09/18/2022 Miles Guo: What will happen to US-Russian relations after Putin’s death? The US would definitely clean up the mess, otherwise, Russian nuclear weapons will pose a massive threat to the US and Europe. The future politics and order of Russia allied with the US will not benefit the CCP, but the people of China
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.