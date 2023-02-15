Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
⚡️Fighters of the "O" group broke through the defense line of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kremennaya.
106 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

⚡️Fighters of the "🅾️" group broke through the defense line of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kremennaya

 During the advance, we managed to take the positions, take the second line of defense of the enemy. Ukrainian militants randomly retreated to a distance of up to 3 kilometers from the previously occupied lines. The bodies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and military equipment remained in the positions we had taken.

Despite the use of mines by the enemy, motorized riflemen successfully continued offensive operations.

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket