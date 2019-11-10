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ή ΤΑΝ ή ΕΠΙ ΤΑΣ στοχοποίηση των προδοτών δημοσιογράφων!
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320 views • November 10, 2019
Ο ΠΡΟΔΟΤΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ ΤΩΝ Μ.Μ.Ε
ΣΤΗΝ ΥΣΤΑΤΗ ΩΡΑ ΟΛΑ ΣΤΗΝ ΦΟΡΑ
Έλλη Ταγκαλίδου-Τάσος Μαστρογιάνης
ή ταν ή επί τας...
ΟΙ ΔΥΟ ΠΡΩΤΕΡΓΑΤΕΣ ΤΗΣ ΙΕΡΑΣ ΔΗΛΩΣΕΩΣ ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΠΤΟΥΝ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΟΧΟΠΟΙΟΥΝ ΜΕ ΟΝΟΜΑΤΑ ΤΟΥΣ ΕΛΛΗΝΟΦΩΝΟΥΣ ΠΡΑΚΤΟΡΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΠΡΟΔΟΤΕΣ ΝΕΟΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ ΑΦΗΝΟΝΤΑΣ ΟΛΟΓΥΜΝΟ & ΕΚΤΕΘΕΙΜΕΝΟ ΤΟ ΠΡΟΤΕΚΤΟΡΑΤΟ ΡΑΓΙΑΔΙΣΤΑΝ!!!
ΣΤΗΝ ΥΣΤΑΤΗ ΩΡΑ ΟΛΑ ΣΤΗΝ ΦΟΡΑ
Έλλη Ταγκαλίδου-Τάσος Μαστρογιάνης
ή ταν ή επί τας...
ΟΙ ΔΥΟ ΠΡΩΤΕΡΓΑΤΕΣ ΤΗΣ ΙΕΡΑΣ ΔΗΛΩΣΕΩΣ ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΠΤΟΥΝ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΟΧΟΠΟΙΟΥΝ ΜΕ ΟΝΟΜΑΤΑ ΤΟΥΣ ΕΛΛΗΝΟΦΩΝΟΥΣ ΠΡΑΚΤΟΡΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΠΡΟΔΟΤΕΣ ΝΕΟΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ ΑΦΗΝΟΝΤΑΣ ΟΛΟΓΥΜΝΟ & ΕΚΤΕΘΕΙΜΕΝΟ ΤΟ ΠΡΟΤΕΚΤΟΡΑΤΟ ΡΑΓΙΑΔΙΣΤΑΝ!!!
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