X22 REPORT Ep. 3040b - [DS] Preparing To Remove [JB], Narrative Shift, The Path Forward Has Been Set

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3040b - April 7, 2023
[DS] Preparing To Remove [JB], Narrative Shift, The Path Forward Has Been Set
The [DS] is prepared to remove [JB], he is a liability and the fake news is now building the narrative . Trump set the path forward, he aloud the [DS] to indict him on the local level. Now the local prosecutors can go after the [DS] players, this is a game changer because a precedent has been set. The [DS] is now preparing a narrative shift because everything they tried hs failed, now they must take it to the physical level.
All source links to the report can be found on the www. x22report.com site.
