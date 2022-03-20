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AG Garland Presents National Strategy To Combat Domestic Terrorism
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107 views • March 20, 2022
At Wednesday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) confronted AG Merrick Garland about a controversial memo on school board safety.
National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/National-Strategy-for-Countering-Domestic-Terrorism.pdf
FACT SHEET: National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/06/15/fact-sheet-national-strategy-for-countering-domestic-terrorism/?fbclid=IwAR2-s9MTLeT-qpJEYxynCHcLuTOs0yYzyTbbmjf-RmPIU4-U8J1tdSBswYM
Report to the Secretary of Homeland Security
Domestic Violent Extremism Internal Review:
Observations, Findings, and Recommendations
https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/2022-03/Report%20to%20the%20Secretary%20of%20Homeland%20Security%20Domestic%20Violent%20Extremism%20Internal%20Review%20Observations%2C%20Findings%2C%20and%20Recommendations.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0vlF5BIDmjy401qO134vSOdEmm5lwLQfcxTMVWJbnfJIEVvzypFg-1iBs
Summary of Terrorism Threat to the U.S. Homeland
https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-february-07-2022
Letter calling parents domestic terrorists has 'thrown gasoline' on the fire, parent activist says
https://www.foxnews.com/us/letter-calling-parents-domestic-terrorists-has-thrown-gasoline-on-the-fire-parent-activist-says
National School Boards Association sorry for 'language' in letter that likened parents to domestic terrorists
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/national-school-board-association-apologizes-for-biden-admin-letter-parent-protests
The National School Boards Association issued an apology
https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/1862/1048/NSBA-Letter.jpg?ve=1&;tl=1
Partnership Among Federal, State, Local, Tribal and Territorial Law Enforcement to Address threats against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff
https://www.justice.gov/ag/page/file/1438986/download
Mayorkas Releases New Rules on Extremism – DHS Will Target Anyone Who Believes Election Was Stolen or Who Challenged Fauci’s Everchanging COVID Narrative
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/mayorkas-releases-new-rules-extremism-dhs-will-target-anyone-believes-election-stolen-challenged-faucis-everchanging-covid-rules/?fbclid=IwAR0Gym75qnMCB4Ae05qzNKt4eMbi2OeQxbGOCQg6xf4WLftfrAW2LTue0NY
Preparing for and Mitigating Foreign Influence Operations Targeting Critical Infrastructure
https://www.cisa.gov/sites/default/files/publications/cisa_insight_mitigating_foreign_influence_508.pdf
MIS, DIS, MALINFORMATION
https://www.cisa.gov/mdm
AG Garland Presents National Strategy To Combat Domestic Terrorism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOos2nEmGh4
Justice Department forms new domestic terrorism unit
https://rumble.com/vxxy7l-justice-department-forms-new-domestic-terrorism-unit.html
USA PATRIOT Act
https://www.fincen.gov/resources/statutes-regulations/usa-patriot-act
The USA PATRIOT Act: Preserving Life and Liberty
https://www.justice.gov/archive/ll/what_is_the_patriot_act.pdf
National Security Division | Department of Justice
https://www.justice.gov/nsd
National Security Division
https://www.usda.gov/da/ohs/nsd
Food and Agriculture Sector-Specific Plan 2015
https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/2015-food-and-agriculture-sector-specific-plan.pdf
Joint National Priorities for Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience
https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/JointNationalPrioritiesFactSheet-508.pdf
NIPP 2013: Partnering for Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience
https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/National-Infrastructure-Protection-Plan-2013-508.pdf
original link from MSNBC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOos2nEmGh4
Shared from and subscribe to:
Watchman's Duty
https://rumble.com/c/c-733275
National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/National-Strategy-for-Countering-Domestic-Terrorism.pdf
FACT SHEET: National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/06/15/fact-sheet-national-strategy-for-countering-domestic-terrorism/?fbclid=IwAR2-s9MTLeT-qpJEYxynCHcLuTOs0yYzyTbbmjf-RmPIU4-U8J1tdSBswYM
Report to the Secretary of Homeland Security
Domestic Violent Extremism Internal Review:
Observations, Findings, and Recommendations
https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/2022-03/Report%20to%20the%20Secretary%20of%20Homeland%20Security%20Domestic%20Violent%20Extremism%20Internal%20Review%20Observations%2C%20Findings%2C%20and%20Recommendations.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0vlF5BIDmjy401qO134vSOdEmm5lwLQfcxTMVWJbnfJIEVvzypFg-1iBs
Summary of Terrorism Threat to the U.S. Homeland
https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-february-07-2022
Letter calling parents domestic terrorists has 'thrown gasoline' on the fire, parent activist says
https://www.foxnews.com/us/letter-calling-parents-domestic-terrorists-has-thrown-gasoline-on-the-fire-parent-activist-says
National School Boards Association sorry for 'language' in letter that likened parents to domestic terrorists
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/national-school-board-association-apologizes-for-biden-admin-letter-parent-protests
The National School Boards Association issued an apology
https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/1862/1048/NSBA-Letter.jpg?ve=1&;tl=1
Partnership Among Federal, State, Local, Tribal and Territorial Law Enforcement to Address threats against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff
https://www.justice.gov/ag/page/file/1438986/download
Mayorkas Releases New Rules on Extremism – DHS Will Target Anyone Who Believes Election Was Stolen or Who Challenged Fauci’s Everchanging COVID Narrative
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/mayorkas-releases-new-rules-extremism-dhs-will-target-anyone-believes-election-stolen-challenged-faucis-everchanging-covid-rules/?fbclid=IwAR0Gym75qnMCB4Ae05qzNKt4eMbi2OeQxbGOCQg6xf4WLftfrAW2LTue0NY
Preparing for and Mitigating Foreign Influence Operations Targeting Critical Infrastructure
https://www.cisa.gov/sites/default/files/publications/cisa_insight_mitigating_foreign_influence_508.pdf
MIS, DIS, MALINFORMATION
https://www.cisa.gov/mdm
AG Garland Presents National Strategy To Combat Domestic Terrorism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOos2nEmGh4
Justice Department forms new domestic terrorism unit
https://rumble.com/vxxy7l-justice-department-forms-new-domestic-terrorism-unit.html
USA PATRIOT Act
https://www.fincen.gov/resources/statutes-regulations/usa-patriot-act
The USA PATRIOT Act: Preserving Life and Liberty
https://www.justice.gov/archive/ll/what_is_the_patriot_act.pdf
National Security Division | Department of Justice
https://www.justice.gov/nsd
National Security Division
https://www.usda.gov/da/ohs/nsd
Food and Agriculture Sector-Specific Plan 2015
https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/2015-food-and-agriculture-sector-specific-plan.pdf
Joint National Priorities for Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience
https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/JointNationalPrioritiesFactSheet-508.pdf
NIPP 2013: Partnering for Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience
https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/National-Infrastructure-Protection-Plan-2013-508.pdf
original link from MSNBC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOos2nEmGh4
Shared from and subscribe to:
Watchman's Duty
https://rumble.com/c/c-733275
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