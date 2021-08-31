President Trump: Joe Biden Needs to Apologize to American People, “Stop Trying to BS Everybody”

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President Donald Trump: we handed them a country on a silver platter. He ought to apologize and stop trying to, excuse the language, bullshit everybody into thinking what he did was good. We should have withdrawn but we should have withdrawn in a totally different way.
President Trump urged Joe Biden to apologize to the American people today and quit bullsh*tting everybody.