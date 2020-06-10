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We Need to Ask Why - Truth Comes to Light - Dr Rashid Buttar
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28 views • June 10, 2020
Why are we really wearing masks? Why are the leaders not wearing masks? Why are they dividing us? Who are these people attempting to control everything about us?
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