2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 79

Freedom: A Reality or just an Illusion

There are people who still say we (Americans) live in the freest country in the world... or do we. It may be the last bastion of freedom as we've discussed in past episodes and if America falls to the globalists, there is no hope for the rest of the world, but just how FREE are we?

In this episode we are going to uncover and discuss the evidence that will answer this question. We are going to look at it from a constitutional, medical, media (both traditional and social), societal and a government viewpoint. We can feel free until we look at the overwhelming evidence otherwise.





Depending on what side of the isle you lean toward, this past mid-term election will help answer this question as well. Did we really have Free and Fair elections or have we become a "one-party" government.

