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3Sep19 Storm Coming for 2nd Amend, Speech, Mobility
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12 views • September 03, 2019
Media endlessly harps on hurricanes that may or may not reach land. But there’s a storm of tyranny, enabled by high-tech tools being hyped by the same media. From control of our speech, rigging our elections, AI surveillance that accuses & RedFlags you, to a new bureaucracy for control — HARPA — this storm is building & accelerating toward you and your family.
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