If You Want to Give Better Apologies Follow These Steps

If you struggle to resolve conflict with your apologies, read this! 👇
In this video, Marjorie Ingall and Susan McCarthy, the authors of Sorry, Sorry, Sorry: The Case for Good Apologies, talk about their six-and-a-half-step formula for apologizing beautifully.
Apologizing is not always easy, but it is an IMPORTANT skill to have in personal and professional relationships.
According to the authors, a good apology is one where you make sure not just say sorry but to truly communicate that you understand the gravity of your error and are willing to make ammends. 🙌
They also emphasize that they most crucial step in clarifying misunderstandings and fixing relationships is to allow the other party to speak on how they feel. 🗣️
Do you agree with this six-and-a-half-step apology formula? Let me know in the comments!
To pick up a copy of Sorry, Sorry, Sorry: The Case for Good Apologies for yourself, click https://bit.ly/3lJ0LBH now!
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.