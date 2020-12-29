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Nibiru Sun, Death of Satan and The Wicked By #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
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323 views • December 29, 2020
7 Tishri 5781
September 25, 2020
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my Channel.
Satan the Angel of strife, temptation and sin, the cause of the fall of man
is seeing his end soon.
Numbers 24:17 ... a star shall arise out of Jacob - this is the association of this Star with the #Messiah who will appear at the presences of a Star = Planet Nibiru with the Immaru Star System.
Included Nibiru the planet of HaShem (God) and the 'Nibiru Sun' which is Hell, Hades, Gehenna or what I call the 'Sea of Fire".
We will see in the Bible Code that Satan and the wicked people [Man and women] will have a trial, and cast in to the 'Planet of Fire' soon! [more specific on people who will end up in this eternal fire!]
Repent!
***Note***
The Satan will be the last to be to be hurdled into the Gehenna.
He will be allow to persecutor you, that's his job, he knows ALL you bad doings.. especially you wicked!
In those days you will beg a Jew to talk for you... Zechariah 8:23!
We'll remember!
Tick Tock you wicked!
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai (Sammy)
Satan:
http://jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/13219-satan
Gehenna:
http://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/6558-gehenna
http://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/search/Gehenna
Messiah Star of Jocob [Star of Shiloh]:
NASA Discovery of 7-Planet System Conforms Exactly to Zohar's Description of Pre-Messiah "Nibiru" - Israel365 News | Latest News. Biblical Perspective.
https://www.facebook.com/nexuschanneltv/posts/apocalypse-star-nibiru-messiah-could-arrive-before-jewish-new-year-expertby-rivk/1152949314793529/
http://www.ghanachristianpost.com/bible-codes-connect-arson-in-israel-with-nibiru-and-messiah-watch/
https://www.sefaria.org/sheets/229137?lang=bi
https://www.israel365news.com/142378/betelgeuse-supernova-pre-messiah-star-jacob-herald-gog-magog-war-iran/
To support my video. [***but not endorsement to video producers religious views!***]
PARANORMAL WHEELS AND KACHINA'S FLY BY... REFLECTIONS OR MIRRORS..
https://youtu.be/vXg81bvPcLU
Messiah Pre-exist
http://jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/12339-preexistence
Messiah / Moshiach / Mashiach
http://jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/10729-messiah
Moshiah is coming
https://www.israeltoday.co.il/read/top-rabbis-look-at-the-signs-messiah-is-coming/
https://www.torchweb.org/torah_detail.php?id=13
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
Politichatter:
https://politichatter.com/BenYishai
GAB:
https://gab.com/BenYishai
Twitter:
Zemah ben Yishai
@ZYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
September 25, 2020
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my Channel.
Satan the Angel of strife, temptation and sin, the cause of the fall of man
is seeing his end soon.
Numbers 24:17 ... a star shall arise out of Jacob - this is the association of this Star with the #Messiah who will appear at the presences of a Star = Planet Nibiru with the Immaru Star System.
Included Nibiru the planet of HaShem (God) and the 'Nibiru Sun' which is Hell, Hades, Gehenna or what I call the 'Sea of Fire".
We will see in the Bible Code that Satan and the wicked people [Man and women] will have a trial, and cast in to the 'Planet of Fire' soon! [more specific on people who will end up in this eternal fire!]
Repent!
***Note***
The Satan will be the last to be to be hurdled into the Gehenna.
He will be allow to persecutor you, that's his job, he knows ALL you bad doings.. especially you wicked!
In those days you will beg a Jew to talk for you... Zechariah 8:23!
We'll remember!
Tick Tock you wicked!
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai (Sammy)
Satan:
http://jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/13219-satan
Gehenna:
http://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/6558-gehenna
http://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/search/Gehenna
Messiah Star of Jocob [Star of Shiloh]:
NASA Discovery of 7-Planet System Conforms Exactly to Zohar's Description of Pre-Messiah "Nibiru" - Israel365 News | Latest News. Biblical Perspective.
https://www.facebook.com/nexuschanneltv/posts/apocalypse-star-nibiru-messiah-could-arrive-before-jewish-new-year-expertby-rivk/1152949314793529/
http://www.ghanachristianpost.com/bible-codes-connect-arson-in-israel-with-nibiru-and-messiah-watch/
https://www.sefaria.org/sheets/229137?lang=bi
https://www.israel365news.com/142378/betelgeuse-supernova-pre-messiah-star-jacob-herald-gog-magog-war-iran/
To support my video. [***but not endorsement to video producers religious views!***]
PARANORMAL WHEELS AND KACHINA'S FLY BY... REFLECTIONS OR MIRRORS..
https://youtu.be/vXg81bvPcLU
Messiah Pre-exist
http://jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/12339-preexistence
Messiah / Moshiach / Mashiach
http://jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/10729-messiah
Moshiah is coming
https://www.israeltoday.co.il/read/top-rabbis-look-at-the-signs-messiah-is-coming/
https://www.torchweb.org/torah_detail.php?id=13
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
Politichatter:
https://politichatter.com/BenYishai
GAB:
https://gab.com/BenYishai
Twitter:
Zemah ben Yishai
@ZYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
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