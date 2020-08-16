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Donald Trump says he has directed Steve Mnuchin to send $3,400 stimulus checks to families, update
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72 views • August 16, 2020
#Stimulus #DonaldTrump #StevenMnuchin #Pelosi #Schumer #Democrats #Republicans
President Donald Trump said on Friday that he is readying $3,400 checks to go out to American families, but blamed Democrats for holding up a deal in talks that broke down a week ago.
'I've directed the secretary of the Treasury to get ready and send direct payments, $3,400 for a family of four to all Americans - Democrats are holding this up,' Trump said, echoing an earlier tweet.
He said he wouldn't 'sit down with the Democrats personally' because they continued to want federal dollars to go to state and city budgets that have been cash-strapped due to the pandemic.
'Cuz they want $1 trillion to go their friends who are doing bad jobs running cities and states and they're doing very badly,' he said at the White House press briefing.
Archived source: archive.ph/UGRja
Youtube: youtu.be/n3nFjT1uILg
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/rCWgnZXdUgv0/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vls6e
Brighteon: brighteon.com/532b435b-2f1c-41f7-bf40-e85e2225574f
President Donald Trump said on Friday that he is readying $3,400 checks to go out to American families, but blamed Democrats for holding up a deal in talks that broke down a week ago.
'I've directed the secretary of the Treasury to get ready and send direct payments, $3,400 for a family of four to all Americans - Democrats are holding this up,' Trump said, echoing an earlier tweet.
He said he wouldn't 'sit down with the Democrats personally' because they continued to want federal dollars to go to state and city budgets that have been cash-strapped due to the pandemic.
'Cuz they want $1 trillion to go their friends who are doing bad jobs running cities and states and they're doing very badly,' he said at the White House press briefing.
Archived source: archive.ph/UGRja
Youtube: youtu.be/n3nFjT1uILg
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/rCWgnZXdUgv0/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vls6e
Brighteon: brighteon.com/532b435b-2f1c-41f7-bf40-e85e2225574f
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