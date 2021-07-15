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Black Star Superplume Covid-19 Report for 2021 Newsletter 28: July 15, 2021
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991 views • July 15, 2021
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the first Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Earth has seen 733 days with 17 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world (one every 43.11 days), when we should have seen 40.14 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period (nine in 359 days, one every 39.89 days). Four of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 20 matches the four 6-magnitude earthquake events striking from Week 14 through Week 19 over the six-week period. This is the fifth 4+ value for Week 20 in 2021, which happened only once in the first twenty-three weeks of the 2020 orbit cycle. Thirty-six of the 5-magnitude earthquakes for Week 20 is more than twice the Week 19 number and the ninth 30+ value for 2021 matching the fifty-three-Week total for 2020. The 461 number for the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes represents the eighth 300+ value for 2021, which is low considering that this key-indicator-quake value was higher than 300 for all twenty consecutive weeks starting the 2020 orbit cycle (23 of first 26 weeks). The Black Star electromagnetic influence over the Superplume is driving the Global Tectonic-volcanic Dynamic that is producing outward pressure on the global tectonic-plate network that separates the tectonic plates making our planet vulnerable to a series of massive crustal displacement events later in the timeline.
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Far-left Palmer Report says “unvaccinated right wingers” are a “threat to national security”
Submitted by Marv
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-14-palmer-report-unvaccinated-right-threat-national-security.html
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ICE confirms Tucker's report on flights of illegal immigrants from military airport
Submitted by Karen and Judith
On July 15, 2021
Original Report: Tucker obtains whistleblower report on military flying illegals: https://youtu.be/jkCbzieFFfY
Updated Report video: https://youtu.be/9axBAcdBpn0
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 28 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
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FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
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WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the first Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Earth has seen 733 days with 17 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world (one every 43.11 days), when we should have seen 40.14 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period (nine in 359 days, one every 39.89 days). Four of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 20 matches the four 6-magnitude earthquake events striking from Week 14 through Week 19 over the six-week period. This is the fifth 4+ value for Week 20 in 2021, which happened only once in the first twenty-three weeks of the 2020 orbit cycle. Thirty-six of the 5-magnitude earthquakes for Week 20 is more than twice the Week 19 number and the ninth 30+ value for 2021 matching the fifty-three-Week total for 2020. The 461 number for the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes represents the eighth 300+ value for 2021, which is low considering that this key-indicator-quake value was higher than 300 for all twenty consecutive weeks starting the 2020 orbit cycle (23 of first 26 weeks). The Black Star electromagnetic influence over the Superplume is driving the Global Tectonic-volcanic Dynamic that is producing outward pressure on the global tectonic-plate network that separates the tectonic plates making our planet vulnerable to a series of massive crustal displacement events later in the timeline.
--
Far-left Palmer Report says “unvaccinated right wingers” are a “threat to national security”
Submitted by Marv
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-14-palmer-report-unvaccinated-right-threat-national-security.html
--
ICE confirms Tucker's report on flights of illegal immigrants from military airport
Submitted by Karen and Judith
On July 15, 2021
Original Report: Tucker obtains whistleblower report on military flying illegals: https://youtu.be/jkCbzieFFfY
Updated Report video: https://youtu.be/9axBAcdBpn0
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 28 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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