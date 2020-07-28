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Texas Mom Chose Drugs Over Daughters •WOMM
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39 views • July 28, 2020
Yesterday I read an article about a tragic event that happened in Texas:
Mom, 31, found dead inside SUV in Texas parking lot along with her daughters, 2 and 4, 'likely died of overdose before her kids succumbed to heat stroke'. The article fawns over the "amazing" and "inspirational" mother, who was the victim of covid-induced depression. *vomit.
The title of this article should have read: A junkie who could not wait to get her fix, killed herself and her two daughters in a parking lot in Texas.
LINK: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8564925/Mom-31-dead-inside-SUV-Texas-parking-lot-daughters-likely-died-overdose.html
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Mom, 31, found dead inside SUV in Texas parking lot along with her daughters, 2 and 4, 'likely died of overdose before her kids succumbed to heat stroke'. The article fawns over the "amazing" and "inspirational" mother, who was the victim of covid-induced depression. *vomit.
The title of this article should have read: A junkie who could not wait to get her fix, killed herself and her two daughters in a parking lot in Texas.
LINK: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8564925/Mom-31-dead-inside-SUV-Texas-parking-lot-daughters-likely-died-overdose.html
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
My Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brassboundamerican
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