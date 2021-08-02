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Natrural Law: A practicle example with Spanish police
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62 views • August 02, 2021
Ever wonder what natural law and natural rights are?
Our freedom is founded on it, learn what it is to exercise the right to refuse, first hand, from police through to judges.
Notes:
Natural law
Natural sovereign being UNGRIP
https://youtu.be/4n8PpLGHXeg
PCR travel
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?stor...
Natural law and your inherent rights.
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLn...
Legal papers
https://dawnofpeace.org/legal-docs.html
Notes:
Natural law
Natural sovereign being UNGRIP
https://youtu.be/4n8PpLGHXeg
PCR travel
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?stor...
Natural law and your inherent rights.
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLn...
Legal papers
https://dawnofpeace.org/legal-docs.html
Our freedom is founded on it, learn what it is to exercise the right to refuse, first hand, from police through to judges.
Notes:
Natural law
Natural sovereign being UNGRIP
https://youtu.be/4n8PpLGHXeg
PCR travel
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?stor...
Natural law and your inherent rights.
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLn...
Legal papers
https://dawnofpeace.org/legal-docs.html
Notes:
Natural law
Natural sovereign being UNGRIP
https://youtu.be/4n8PpLGHXeg
PCR travel
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?stor...
Natural law and your inherent rights.
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLn...
Legal papers
https://dawnofpeace.org/legal-docs.html
Keywords
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