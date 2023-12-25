Create New Account
Whistleblower - illegal immigrants ages 19-30 crossing borders to murder the legal citizens
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

The plan is for the illegal immigrants ages 19-30 of fighting age to stay free at hotels, etc. across various countries and then at a given date and time to wage war against the legal population. Pay attention to this video and the whistleblower.

Mirrored - wil paranormal

Keywords
illegal immigrantswhistleblowercoudenhove-kalergimales aged 19-30

