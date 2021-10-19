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THE BLACK AWAKENING - Russ Dizdar ☠️ SUPER-SOLDIERS BEEN ACTIVATED NOW❓
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84 views • October 19, 2021
☠️☠️☠️🔴🔴🔴📣Do not forget that GENERAL COLIN POWELL DIED TODAY TOO - WHAT IS GOING ON HERE❓❓❓ - - THIS MOTB IS THE PERFECT C OV ER!!! - THIS IS A CALL TO ALL INTERCESSORS AND PRAYER WARRIORS TO TAKE UP YOUR CLOSETS NOW AND PRAY A HEDGE OF PROTECTION AROUND YOURSELF, FAMILY, THE SAINTS, CHURCHES AND LEADERS, COMMUNITIES, CITY, STATES, AND NATIONS NOW❗❗ ARE THE SUPER-SOLDIERS BEEN RELEASED❓❗
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