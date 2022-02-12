SEE HOW MANY 'DEFINITIONS' THEY'VE CHANGED...

Definitions of....

Herd Immunity - changed

Pandemic - changed

Fully vaccinated - changed

Close contact - subject to change with or without notice!!...



So, the concept “herd immunity” is not new or specific to COVID-19. Why would the “current understanding” of ONE virus (COVID-19) cause WHO to redefine this 150+ year old concept?



What is the history/origin behind WHO’s original definition?



How often does WHO change (redefine) other terminology/concepts, not COVID related?

I don’t mean updates to information (for the purpose of informing, correcting or clarifying). I mean changing the intent behind a defining term.



‘Even’ though the CDC uses persuasive writing in their definition too (which diminishes credibility of science’y literature...according to academia, everywhere - so they, the CDC, “still” continues to define ‘herd immunity’ as a concept with multiple approaches. Unlike the WHO, who has determined that herd immunity is ONLY achieved through “mass vaccination campaigns.”



In the WHO director-general’s speech, he states “Herd immunity is a concept used for vaccination”. <