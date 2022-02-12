© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SEE HOW MANY 'DEFINITIONS' THEY'VE CHANGED...
Follow
1
Share
Report
116 views • February 12, 2022
Definitions of....
Herd Immunity - changed
Pandemic - changed
Fully vaccinated - changed
Close contact - subject to change with or without notice!!...
So, the concept “herd immunity” is not new or specific to COVID-19. Why would the “current understanding” of ONE virus (COVID-19) cause WHO to redefine this 150+ year old concept?
What is the history/origin behind WHO’s original definition?
How often does WHO change (redefine) other terminology/concepts, not COVID related?
I don’t mean updates to information (for the purpose of informing, correcting or clarifying). I mean changing the intent behind a defining term.
‘Even’ though the CDC uses persuasive writing in their definition too (which diminishes credibility of science’y literature...according to academia, everywhere - so they, the CDC, “still” continues to define ‘herd immunity’ as a concept with multiple approaches. Unlike the WHO, who has determined that herd immunity is ONLY achieved through “mass vaccination campaigns.”
In the WHO director-general’s speech, he states “Herd immunity is a concept used for vaccination”. <
Herd Immunity - changed
Pandemic - changed
Fully vaccinated - changed
Close contact - subject to change with or without notice!!...
So, the concept “herd immunity” is not new or specific to COVID-19. Why would the “current understanding” of ONE virus (COVID-19) cause WHO to redefine this 150+ year old concept?
What is the history/origin behind WHO’s original definition?
How often does WHO change (redefine) other terminology/concepts, not COVID related?
I don’t mean updates to information (for the purpose of informing, correcting or clarifying). I mean changing the intent behind a defining term.
‘Even’ though the CDC uses persuasive writing in their definition too (which diminishes credibility of science’y literature...according to academia, everywhere - so they, the CDC, “still” continues to define ‘herd immunity’ as a concept with multiple approaches. Unlike the WHO, who has determined that herd immunity is ONLY achieved through “mass vaccination campaigns.”
In the WHO director-general’s speech, he states “Herd immunity is a concept used for vaccination”. <
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.