Buried in thick soil but she still tried to instruct me to save my child first

Pitiful Animal





Jan 26, 2024





Doctor Büyümez was passing through the landslide area when he heard a dog calling for help

There was desperation in the cry.

Such a sound made it impossible for him to sit still.

He immediately followed the sound.

As a result, he found a dog buried deep in the rocks, unable to move.

Büyümez knew he had to act immediately, so he picked up his shovel and started digging.

The dog in distress looked very disappointed and helpless.

Büyümez quickly realized that this dog was not only concerned about the safety of his own life.

It turns out there were puppies buried alive in the ground with her.

I'm afraid that using a shovel to dig will hurt my puppy

Büyümez switched to digging with his bare hands.

He raced against time and quickly plowed the land with both hands.

After 2 hours of digging, the mother dog and 7 buried dogs were saved.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6tbrh4hXKjk