© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GOP senators push back against criticism of Durham probe
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • February 18, 2022
Republican senators say they have confidence in the integrity of John Durham as Democrat pundits try to flip the narrative and question his investigation. One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.