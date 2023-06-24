Create New Account
BNO News: Putin addresses the nation on Wagner rebellion (English subtitles) (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from YouTube channel BNO News at:-

https://youtu.be/p_o_43QY4Jk

Jun 24, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday morning delivered an address to the nation about the Wagner group's rebellion. With English subtitles.

censorshipcorruptionrussiaputincoupukrainerebellionbiological weaponswag the doglaboratorieskievzelenskymutinypuppet regimedombassprigozhin

